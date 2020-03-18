Cross sections of T&T may be concerned about the COVID-19 developments in the country. And while the virus creates an element of uncertainty and even fear, it is the perfect atmosphere for something else; bipartisan politics. That's according to Political Analyst Dr. Winford James, in reference to the tension between the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader. Alicia Boucher tells us more in this report.

