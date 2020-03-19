Cross sections of T&T may be concerned about the COVID-19 developments in the country. And while the virus creates an element of uncertainty and even fear, it is the perfect atmosphere for something else; bipartisan politics. That's according to Political Analyst Dr. Winford James, in reference to the tension between the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader. Alicia Boucher tells us more in this report.
ANALYST: COVID19, A TIME FOR BIPARTISAN POLITICS
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
In the wake of the pandemic COVID-19 we have increased the amount of times we cleanses or sanitise our hands.
How many times in over a decade has TV6 visited the Brian Lara Recreation Ground?
Cross sections of T&T may be concerned about the COVID-19 developments in the country. And while the virus creates an element of uncertainty and even fear, it is the perfect atmosphere for something else; bipartisan politics.
With the Regional Four-Day season suspended at the moment due to, you know what! cricketers are on a break themselves.
The TTFA are prepared to fight, and they are heading to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.
Point Fortin Police are investigating, after a group of friends were beaten and robbed, while out fishing.