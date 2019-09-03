An early morning incident at Piarco causes a three hour delay for passengers heading to Miami on American Airlines flight 2282. Here's more.

CPL Launch

CPL 2019 bowls off on Wednesday at the Queen's Park Oval, with defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders taking on St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Ascension Results Sunday

Defence Force are holding on strong as leaders of the Ascension Invitational tournament. They defeated FC Santa Rosa 3-1 at the Hasely Crawford Training Field on Sunday.