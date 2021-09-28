However at least one business chamber left the tripartite consultations with the opinion that the discussions went well. CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce of Trinidad & Tobago Nirad Tewarie, described the meeting as productive, a term he's hoping can also be used to describe budget 2021. Rynessa Cutting reports.

