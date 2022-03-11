A prolific lineup of powerful women in business featured in AMCHAM's Women's Leadership Conference today, as the world continues to recognise the contribution of women to society, under the theme "Break the Bias". Yet despite this powerful female showing, data reveal that a majority of top-tier corporate positions continue to be held by men.
AMCHAM has established itself as one of the leaders in breaking the bias, with more than 50% of its board comprised of women.
Rynessa Cutting has more from Friday's conference.