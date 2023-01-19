ALL SECTOR NETBALL

Defence Force and Police were in winners row as they started off on a positive note in the Courts All Sectors Netball League. They secured victories over Marvellites and USC respectively. Meantime, MIC secured a dominant 30 to 14 win over UWI in the other contest.
The Police Social and Welfare Association is concerned about the manner in which eight members of the service were arrested and brought in for questioning on Wednesday, in connection with a probe into the issuance of Firearm Users' Licences.
Guardian Group's Shine 5K and 10K events took place on Saturday. Phillip James and Aniqah Bailey topped the 5k race for the male and female respectively while Nicholas Romany and Samantha Shukla took the top awards in the 10k race. Shukla reflected on the race and gave a tease on what lies ahead for 2023.
La Horquetta residents took out their frustrations on their MP for what they claim is an absence of representation, as vending stalls were demolished by the HDC Thursday.
Crime and Traffic are described as the two major problems in Chaguanas by the newly-elected president of the Business Chamber, Baldath Maharaj as he extended congratulations to former head, Richie Sookhai who now sits in the Senate.
