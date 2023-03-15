The Police Commissioner says if "we all do our part and with the help of God", a reduction in the murder toll in this country can be achieved by her short-term deadline of June of this year. Erla Harewood-Christopher says that "evil has spread over the land" and urged those who are spiritually inclined to recognise this. Juhel Browne reports

