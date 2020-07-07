ALL EYES ON CCJ RULING ON GUYANA ELECTIONS

All eyes are on the Caribbean Court of Justice which will make a determination on Wednesday, as to whether the Guyana Court of Appeal had the jurisdiction to make a judgement on the validity of the votes cast in the March 2nd elections. More than four months since the country went to the polls, no President has been declared, as opposing parties challenge the election results. We had representatives of the government and opposition on our Morning Edition programme.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago today refuted claims by Fishermen at King's Wharf that it postponed a scheduled meeting on Monday without notice.
A Barrackpore farmer is pleading for help from the authorities after flash flooding killed hundreds of chickens on his farm, leaving him without a job.
The Protective Services consisting of Fire , Prisons and Police Member Associations all alighted on the steps of the Ministry of National Security...
Trinbago Knight Riders manager Colin Borde says his side has the potential to re-claim the title, but knows it's a tough tournament.
All eyes are on the Caribbean Court of Justice which will make a determination on Wednesday, as to whether the Guyana Court of Appeal had the jurisdiction to make a judgement on the validity of the votes cast in the March 2nd elections.