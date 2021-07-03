It may not have been the opening up some expected, but it is more than what was initially indicated. Prime Minister Rowley has announced, as of Monday all construction, their supporting services, and laundry marts would be allowed to re-open. He's hinted that the service sector could be considered next in line. But he's issued a warning that whatever happens during the increased movement would shape those decisions. Alicia Boucher explains.

Barbados Assesses Damages

Barbadians spent today cleaning up their island in the wake of Hurricane Elsa, which caused 62 houses to collapse, damaged more than a thousand homes and left 743 of them without roofs.

CRIME WRAP

After they were caught inside the Residence Nightclub, back in January, 85 people have been now been charged.

And, drinking a beer in Arima, leads to a man being arrested, and fined three-thousand dollars.