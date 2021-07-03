It may not have been the opening up some expected, but it is more than what was initially indicated. Prime Minister Rowley has announced, as of Monday all construction, their supporting services, and laundry marts would be allowed to re-open. He's hinted that the service sector could be considered next in line. But he's issued a warning that whatever happens during the increased movement would shape those decisions. Alicia Boucher explains.
All Construction, Laundromats To Open On Monday
Alicia Boucher
