Members of the Private Sector Civil Society Group are taking issue with some comments made by Finance Minister Colm Imbert about corruption in the private sector. The Group says if the Finance Minister is truly concerned about corruption, he should make haste to operationalise public procurement legislation but they're once again warning government not to move forward with the proposed changes to Section 7, which they say undermine the entire credibility of the Act. Rynessa Cutting has more.

