Prime Minister Rowley is urging all parents and guardians to get their children vaccinated, now that Pfizer vaccines are available. He says all persons 18 years and under. will be eligible for vaccination, regardless of whether or not they are enrolled in school. Rynessa Cutting reports.
ALL 12 TO 18 YR OLDS WELCOME FOR PFIZER VACCINE
Rynessa Cutting
