The public hearings of the Commission of Enquiry into the Paria/LMCS diving tragedy, was like reliving the experience over and over again. That’s how the father of one of the deceased divers.. and managing director of LMCS Kazim Ali Senior, describes it. He spoke briefly with reporters after joining the commission on a site visit of the retrieved hyperbaric chamber on Wednesday morning. Also giving an update on the commission’s work, was Chairman Jerome Lynch K.C. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh was there and spoke with both men.

