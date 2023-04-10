Residents in Central and South West Trinidad might experience lower water pressures or even a change in their water schedule. It comes as algae concentrations have affected the DESALCOTT Point Lisas Plant, causing production levels at the facility to fall. The Water and Sewerage Authority tells us the procedure for when such situations occur, and the plans to supplement the shortage. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.

