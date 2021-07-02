Alexi Costa On Peru Experience

After picking up a bronze in the Pan Am Track Cycling Championships in Peru recently, T&T rider Alexi Costa does not have a chance to take a breather.

Now that she's back in the USA where she's based, Costa is going to be in action on Saturday and Sunday.

Costa says the experience in Peru was brilliant, and even though she missed out on medalling in her pet event, which is the Omnium, she was able to earn useful points which could come in handy as she tries to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

She was speaking with TV6's Vinod Narwani via phone on her first Pan Am medal and how it has inspired her moving forward.

CRIME WRAP

After they were caught inside the Residence Nightclub, back in January, 85 people have been now been charged.

And, drinking a beer in Arima, leads to a man being arrested, and fined three-thousand dollars.

Tobago COVID Update

Tobago's covid-19 deaths have increased to 27, with the passing of a 78 year -old male with comorbidities. This was revealed on Friday during Tobago's covid-19 wrap sheet. More from Elizabeth Williams.

7 Year-Old Tv6 Supporter

Seven-year old Zamar Chapman wants to be a news presenter in the future. She sat down with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams, to explain what sparked her interest in the media.

NGC Group Records $191M In Profits, 2021

The year 2020 saw reductions in revenue to the tune of over two billion dollars for the NGC Group, but the first quarter of 2021 is already showing promising signs, with profits after tax stabilising significantly. 