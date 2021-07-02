Alexi Costa On Peru Experience

After picking up a bronze in the Pan Am Track Cycling Championships in Peru recently, T&T rider Alexi Costa does not have a chance to take a breather.
Now that she's back in the USA where she's based, Costa is going to be in action on Saturday and Sunday.
Costa says the experience in Peru was brilliant, and even though she missed out on medalling in her pet event, which is the Omnium, she was able to earn useful points which could come in handy as she tries to qualify for the Paris Olympics.
She was speaking with TV6's Vinod Narwani via phone on her first Pan Am medal and how it has inspired her moving forward.