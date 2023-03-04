A heavy police presence in East Port of Spain this morning as the HDC evicted tenants from its Duncan Street apartments.
There was the burning of debris...and even speculation that the situation would get out-of-hand, but law enforcement stood their ground and kept a watchful eye as tenants reluctantly left with their belongings which had been placed outdoors by eviction crews.
Assistance was even provided by the former Deputy Political leader of the PDP who condemned the approach of her former leader.