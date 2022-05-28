The Minister of Rural Development and Local Government says that while he respects the rights of trade unions to protest the latest public sector wage offer by the CPO, "If they don't agree" the matter can be resolved in the Industrial Court. He referenced his experience with that process during the six years he spent as Attorney General in an interview with our Political Editor Juhel Browne today. It's story you will only see tonight on the TV6 News.

