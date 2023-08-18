Whistle-blower Akil Abdullah is today claiming he has damning information on THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine that can cause Mr. Augustine to resign from the Tobago House of Assembly. Mr. Abdullah spoke on a Tobago talk show on Wednesday night. This revelation comes on the heels of the Chief Secretary denying a claim by Mr. Abdullah that he, the Chief Secretary, forced him to confess to a tale of bribery and conspiracy allegations. 

