Whistleblower Akil Abdullah is now claiming he was forced by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine to confess in connection with bribery and conspiracy allegations that led to a police investigation into members of the Tobago House of Assembly, in what has been termed the now controversial audiogate scandal. A recording of Mr. Abdullah making the claim surfaced on Wednesday, on social media. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
AKIL ABDULLAH CLAIMS HE WAS FORCED TO CONFESS
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A security guard was shot a short while ago along Chin Chin Road in Cunupia.
Undertakers have removed the bodies of a mother and her two children from the ruins of a fir…
According to the Election and Boundaries Commission the recount in the electoral district of…
A number of medical support- staff attached to the NWRHA have walked off the job, citing a n…
There are plans for an oil refinery to be built in Guyana. Guyana has signed a Memorandum of…
The three people who were burnt to death in a house fire on the Toco Main Road this morning …
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- FATAL FIRE
- UPDATE ON FATAL FIRE
- EBC: Recount Reveals a Tie
- NWRHA WORKERS WALK OFF THE JOB
- MASSY HOLDINGS BUYS JAMAICAN COMPANY
- Morning Edition: 17th August 2023
- ANALYST ON RESULTS:THEY BOTH FAILED
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 16th August 2023
- AKIL ABDULLAH CLAIMS HE WAS FORCED TO CONFESS
- EBC COMPLETES RECOUNTS IN THREE DISTRICTS