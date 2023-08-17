Whistleblower Akil Abdullah is now claiming he was forced by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine to confess in connection with bribery and conspiracy allegations that led to a police investigation into members of the Tobago House of Assembly, in what has been termed the now controversial audiogate scandal. A recording of Mr. Abdullah making the claim surfaced on Wednesday, on social media. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

