Akeal Hosein On WI Pick

And new West Indies pick Akeal Hosein is looking forward to the tour of Bangladesh after being selected... Hosein who had an average 5.55 ecconomy rate in the CPL says he's not putting himself under any pressure, but is confident that he can deliver the goods when called upon...

While he may be coy on discussing his absence from the West Indies team, new T and T captain Kieron Pollard is not underestimating any opponent during next year's Regional Super50...

Morvant Caledonia Coach Jamal Shabazz says it will be a tough journey ahead for the national football team in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers.

A Tobago contractor is tonight of the opinion he is being discriminated against, by personnel attached to the Electrical Inspectorate,.