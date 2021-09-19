Akeal Hosein On Pick As KKR Net Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein says having joined Kolkata Knight Riders as a net bowler in the IPL gives him the motivation to achieve bigger things, and possibly earn a contract one day in the Indian Premier League. Hosein impressed in the CPL and is also a part of the West Indies reserves squad for next month's T20 World Cup. Speaking with TV6, he said he was grateful for making the cut to the UAE, even as a travelling member.
MSJ Leader David Abdulah is calling for a review of the entire appointment process for Police Commissioner as well as a national policy on gun ownership for T&T, given the current crisis in the Police Service.
It looks like the Gary Griffith vs the PSC matter is set to go all the way to the Privy Council. But Griffith's lead attorney, Senior Counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj tells TV6, the determination should be quick, as he has already put the Privy Council on alert.
Very, very strange - That's how MP for Pointe-a-Pierre, David Lee, is describing a double mu…
Confession: I was one of those people who expressed reservations about receiving the Covid-1…
The fallout of the Petrotrin refinery closure continues... According to the Contractors and …
