Come July 26th Michelle Lee Ahye is expected to return to T&T to take part in the NAAA Open Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium. Ahye has had a mixed season thus far competing on the international circuit. Thursday, it seemed the sprinter had some issues to deal with off the track. She responded on social media to a domestic abuse issue involving her wife Chelsea Renee in Texas.

Follow Up on Escapees

The manhunt continues, for 10 detainees, who escaped from the Immigration Detention Centre on Wednesday.

Ahye’s Domestic Case

