Ahye Retains Title

While the sprint events normally take the attention at the National Senior Championships... the field events had some talking points this time around. Keshorn Walcott.. after being disqualified from the javelin event yesterday... has challenged the decision which cost him gold in the meet. The D-Q also raised question marks.. about his participation in the World Championships. More in this report.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
African people should not be forced to work on Emancipation Day. That's the sentiment being expressed by President of the Emancipation Support Committee, Khafra Kambon.
While the sprint events normally take the attention at the National Senior Championships
Some officials from around the region took a tour of the Trinidad and Tobago's new home for football in Couva.
Final closure came for two families of the of the seven Orange Valley fishermen who fell victim to a pirate attack last week
Well, after the race, the winners were eager to share about the 2019 Championship experience.
The Carnival band-launch season is now picking up pace, and the Entice Carnival band launched its 2020 presentation at the Queen's Park Oval last night