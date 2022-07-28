We have a response from the Attorney General's Office to the Privy Council's ruling that incarcerated persons charged with murder can apply for bail.
The AG says the Privy Council's Ruling has determined that the provisions contained in section 5(1) and the First Schedule of the Bail Act, 1994 are not existing law, so as to be saved from constitutional challenge and, were not reasonably justifiable under the Constitution."
However, the AG's Office says that the Ruling highlights and accepts " some fundamental considerations that have been previously espoused by the Government on the issue of bail" such as the reduction of violent crime.