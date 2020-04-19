AG To Health Workers: The Law Is Behind You

Attorney General Faris Al Rawi is confident health workers will not be intimidated while doing their jobs, following a lawsuit filed by a former Caura quarantine patient on Friday.
The patient is suing the state for unlawful detention after visiting a hospital to treat asthma symptoms, but instead was transferred to Mt Hope and then Caura for quarantine on COVID suspicion.
Despite testing negative and later being discharged, the patient represented by Anand Ramlogan is seeking recourse.
The Attorney General tells reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh it won’t stop the government’s efforts to contain the pandemic.