Attorney General Faris Al Rawi is confident health workers will not be intimidated while doing their jobs, following a lawsuit filed by a former Caura quarantine patient on Friday.

The patient is suing the state for unlawful detention after visiting a hospital to treat asthma symptoms, but instead was transferred to Mt Hope and then Caura for quarantine on COVID suspicion.

Despite testing negative and later being discharged, the patient represented by Anand Ramlogan is seeking recourse.

The Attorney General tells reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh it won’t stop the government’s efforts to contain the pandemic.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Trinis In Venezuela Hungry

Trinis In Venezuela Hungry

Hunger, sadness and military unrest. Trinidad and Tobago citizens in neighboring Venezuela say the situation is grim and their hopes of returning home are fading fast.

AG To Health Workers: The Law Is Behind You

AG To Health Workers: The Law Is Behind You

Attorney General Faris Al Rawi is confident health workers will not be intimidated while doing their jobs, following a lawsuit filed by a former Caura quarantine patient on Friday.

Gary Corralling The Wagons

Gary Corralling The Wagons

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is walking the talk and corralled one wagon that almost got away of a video which surfaced showing persons verbally hurling explicates at the Commissioner, while literally showing their disregard for the order to stay at home.

Ventilators Demystified

Ventilators Demystified

You have been hearing a lot about having enough ventilators to treat patients who contracted the coronavirus.