Attorney General, Senior Councel Reginald Armour says Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and five of his ministers do not have a date with the High Court on November 9th.
The Attorney General says that a second order from the Court has corrected the first order which did state that members of the National Security Council had been summoned to appear before a Judge in the matter between the National Security Council and former top cop, Gary Griffith.
The AG says that as such, the Prime Minister and other members of the National Security Council are not summoned to appear before a Judge "on the 9th of November, or at all."
Juhel Brown reports.