A major reduction in the murder rate this year so far compared to the same period last year was accomplished without a State of Emergency says the Attorney General. But one of the Opposition's new MPs made reference to the lockdown of the economy to curb the spread of Covid 19...as he said murders had still spiralled. It was all part of the continuation of the Budget debate today. Juhel Browne reports.
AG Says 100 Murders Less Without SOE
Juhel Browne
It's a contagious respiratory illness/virus that can affect your nose, throat and at times your lungs, causing mild to severe illness and at times lead to death and it's not Covid 19...
A major reduction in the murder rate this year so far compared to the same period last year was accomplished without a State of Emergency says the Attorney General.
UNC MP Saddam Hosein questioned whether the Attorney General was afraid to bring to Parliament regulations for the law mandating the wearing of face masks in public.
Rousillac residents staged another fiery protest today. Some two weeks after the burnt debris to highlight poor road conditions.
The Office of the Chief Secretary (OCS) reminds the public that restrictions pertaining to sea bathing as outlined in the Legal Notice No. 339, The Public Health Ordinance...
