As the nation awaits the details of the new fixed penalty system making it illegal not to wear face masks in public the Attorney General has said he would recommend that members of the same family being driven in one vehicle be among the exemptions. He also hinted at what the definition of a face mask could be under the new law. Juhel Browne reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Past 7 Days On 6

Past 7 Days On 6

Wear a mask, or pay the price! Mask-wearing to be made mandatory as COVID cases continue to rise

Seepersad Calls For Road Map To Improve Race Relations

Seepersad Calls For Road Map To Improve Race Relations

High Court Judge Justice Frank Seepersad in a sermon streamed live to the Presbyterian community from the St Andrews Theological College in San Fernando called for consideration to be given to the formation of a road map for the improvement to race relations

AG Recommends No Face Masks For Family In Same Car

AG Recommends No Face Masks For Family In Same Car

As the nation awaits the details of the new fixed penalty system making it illegal not to wear face masks in public the Attorney General has said he would recommend that members of the same family being driven in one vehicle be among the exemptions.