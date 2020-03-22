It was premature. This is the Attorney General's opinion of Senior Counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj's correspondence to the government, on behalf of the 68 nationals who were quarantined in Balandra. The AG says he has the greatest respect for Mr Maharaj, but the situation could have been handled better. Rynessa Cutting reports.

A number of students attached to the University of the West Indies Cave Hill campus who were stranded at the Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados yesterday, are now back in Trinidad and Tobago.

Four days after being taken to the Caura Health Facility for observation, one woman tells TV6 she is more concerned than when she went in.