On the heels of yet another missing woman being found dead, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi informs TV6 that the public is now one step closer to being able to purchase pepper spray for their protection. The Attorney General is also calling for the Opposition's support on several pieces of legislation, which he says can have an even greater impact on the criminals than non-lethal weapons. Rynessa Cutting has more.

DOCTOR HONOURED

Medical Chief of Staff of the Scarborough General Hospital Dr. Victor Wheeler, was recently recognized for his outstanding work in the medical field, for the past 35 years.

CANDLE LIGHT VIGIL FOR KEITHISHA CUDJOE

Loving, cheerful, giving is what Keithisha Cudjoe would always be remembered as by her loved ones. Family and friends of the twenty-one year old held a candlelight vigil in her honour Wednesday evening at Upper Belmont Valley Road .

LABOUR MINISTER ON TSTT WORKERS

Claims that over 400 employees at the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago are to be placed on the breadline are yet to be confirmed by the Minister of Labour.

MC CLASHIE ON VAX POLICY

The Labour Minister breaks his silence on the Expansion of Safe Zones and the government's vaccination policy for public servants.

Speaking exclusively with TV6's Nicole M Romany on Thursday morning, Minister Stephen Mc Clashie he spoke briefly on matter.