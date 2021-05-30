After the publication of the update Public Health Regulations, members of the public had a lot of queries and concerns. Well Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi held a press conference this afternoon, where he succinctly summed it all up - just stay at home! Rynessa Cutting reports.
AG On Public Holiday Curfew: Just Stay At Home
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The NCRHA effectively blamed doctors for this country's COVID mortalities! That's the interpretation of the UNC, after the NCRHA CEO issued a press release stating that after changing doctors at the Couva facility,
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith today issued a warning that only essential activity will be permitted during the Public Holiday Curfew hours.
Trinidad and Tobago rider Njisane made a good start to his road to the Paris 2024 Olympics by shining at the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation Trials.
After the publication of the update Public Health Regulations, members of the public had a lot of queries and concerns.
While supermarkets are legally allowed to operate between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. on the public holidays, Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago President Rajiv Diptee says, for obvious reasons, groceries will not be opening.
Tobago's 11th covid victim is yet another employee of the Airport Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, from the ANR Robinson International Airport.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Bodies Found Update
- UNC: NCRHA CEO, Board, Must Go!
- 11TH Covid Death
- Beyond the Tape Friday 28th May 2021
- Bodies Found In Vessel
- NUTRIMIX Employees Uncomfortable Over COVID
- Home quarantine: The Do's and Don'ts
- Senior Doctors issue Letter of Concern to NCRHA
- Judge Knocks CJ Practice Direction Conducts Trial
- ECA: Don't Make Vaccination Mandatory