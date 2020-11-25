AG On Migrant Policy

Attorney General Faris Al Rawi sitting virtually with host of Morning Edition Fazeer Mohammed sought to address several topics of concern ranging from prison reform, anti-gang legislation , COVID-19 regulations, public procurement legislation and the issue of illegal migrants coming into the country following reports of migrants being turned away at sea only to be back after being adrift for a couple of days raising questions dealing with morality and human rights.
Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more on this.