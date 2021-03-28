AG on flouting Covid Measures

As one UNC senator calls for the Attorney general to be fired for not wearing his mask, the AG says while no laws have been breached he apologizes and commits to doing better. Here's the story.
As one UNC senator calls for the Attorney general to be fired for not wearing his mask, the AG says while no laws have been breached he apologizes and commits to doing better.
Fishermen in Parlatuvier Tobago are calling for repairs to be done to the jetty in their area. They spoke with members of the media in the village, along with area representative and Assemblyman Farley Augustine.
Two Registered Nurses Renay Bobb-Williams and Laureen Roberts have lost their judicial review of the TRHA's decision not to recommend them for a scholarship to pursue the Post Registration Diploma in Health Visiting course at the University of the West Indies.
Movie Towne; a babysitter for parents? Well, that's how the owner of the business Derek Chin sums it up. His statement comes following an incident where large crowds of children flouted some of the COVID-19 regulations. The businessman tells us it sparked some racism.
