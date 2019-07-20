Attorney General Faris Al Rawi has sought to enlighten students at the Arthur Lok Jack School Business about some of the reasons for a change in public procurement and disposal of property practices... He said it could result in an explosion of work but could also cause an explosion of consequences. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has that report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Volney Breaks Silence On Emailgate

Volney Breaks Silence On Emailgate

Former High Court judge Herbert Volney has broken his silence on the emailgate enquiry which has ended with the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions advising that there is no evidence to warrant that anyone be charged.

AG At Public Procurement Programme

AG At Public Procurement Programme

Attorney General Faris Al Rawi has sought to enlighten students at the Arthur Lok Jack School Business about some of the reasons for a change in public procurement and disposal of property practices...

Another UTC Employee Arrested

Another UTC Employee Arrested

Tobago police arrested another female employee of the Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) Tobago, in connection with the fraud investigation.