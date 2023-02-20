Mas returned to the Queen's Park Savannah today. Large, medium and small bands made their way across the stage today as masqueraders appeared happy to be back on the big stage. And as the Road March contest is heating up there was an appearance by one Soca Legend who has won the Road March several times as part of the presentation by a mas band who paid tribute to him. Juhel Browne reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

South Jouvert

South Jouvert

South J’ouvert in San Fernando was alive with mas, bands and special appearances. Road march…

Tobago Jouvert

Tobago Jouvert

Chairman of the Tobago Bandleaders Association, Jemma Bedlow is still awaiting her $1.3 mill…

Dimanche Gras Results

Dimanche Gras Results

​It was a night of new monarchs, king and queen. Dimanche Gras 2023 was a major production o…