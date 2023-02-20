Mas returned to the Queen's Park Savannah today. Large, medium and small bands made their way across the stage today as masqueraders appeared happy to be back on the big stage. And as the Road March contest is heating up there was an appearance by one Soca Legend who has won the Road March several times as part of the presentation by a mas band who paid tribute to him. Juhel Browne reports.
After Two Years Mas Is Back
Juhel Browne
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
After the declaration that Carnival 2023 was open, old mas characters paraded in downtown Po…
South J’ouvert in San Fernando was alive with mas, bands and special appearances. Road march…
Chairman of the Tobago Bandleaders Association, Jemma Bedlow is still awaiting her $1.3 mill…
It was a night of new monarchs, king and queen. Dimanche Gras 2023 was a major production o…
Mas returned to the Queen's Park Savannah today. Large, medium and small bands made their wa…
Pan and mud in downtown Port of Spain and paint and powder on Ariapita Avenue. Those were so…