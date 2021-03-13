The Ministry of Health has announced that children of African descent and mixed-race children are more likely to develop complications arising from COVID-19. This as Trinidad and Tobago currently has the highest rate of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, known as MIS-C, in the Caribbean. The ministry is urging parents to get familiar with the symptoms, in order to seek prompt treatment for their charges. Rynessa Cutting reports.

Tracy On PDP

Pnm Tobago Council Political Leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine says she remains open to talks with the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP).

Warriors Beat Police

The National football team got a morale boost yesterday as they continue to prepares for their CONCACAF World Cup qualifier against Guyana on March 25th.