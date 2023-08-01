After arriving in the country on Sunday, the Asantehene, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II of Ghana, paid an official visit to the President at President's House Monday morning, where he exchanged tokens and held brief discussions with Her Excellency. The Asantehene is in the country for trade talks, and Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon says discussions are advancing well, with this country to play a significant role in Ghana's hydrocarbon sector development. Rynessa Cutting reports.

