Affordable housing for Tobagonians is coming. This from Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, as the foundation has been laid for a one bathroom unit along Milford Court for a visually impaired person. On Sunday in a simple ceremony, the project was unveiled, by members of the THA Executive Council. More from Elizabeth Williams.
AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Elizabeth Williams
