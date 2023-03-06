Affordable housing for Tobagonians is coming. This from Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, as the foundation has been laid for a one bathroom unit along Milford Court for a visually impaired person. On Sunday in a simple ceremony, the project was unveiled, by members of the THA Executive Council. More from Elizabeth Williams.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

AFFORDABLE HOUSING

AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Affordable housing for Tobagonians is coming. This from Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, as…

INCREASE IN BUSES

INCREASE IN BUSES

An increase in the bus fleet in Tobago. This follows a shortage of buses last week with memb…