AFETT Awardees Honored

It's said the only thing that is constant is change but are we doing enough to create a significant change? One that makes a positive impact on the world? NGO the Association of Female Executive of Trinidad and Tobago challenged women and girls throughout the country to do just that and they answered that call. Here's more in this report…….
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar addressed her UNC crowd last evening accusing the Prime Minister of lying at last Thursday's Conversations with the Prime Minister.
The Opposition is making a "vaccine bacchanal." That's how Government Minister Fitzgerald Hinds describes the latest vaccine criticism by the UNC.
T&T player Colin Ramasra is one of the nominees for the 2020 Sportsman of the Year in the sport of squash.
Observed every year on March 23 to highlight the importance of the role that people and their behaviour play in protecting Earth's atmosphere is World Meteorological Day.
T&T is dubbed a cosmopolitan country where the words "here every creed and race find an equal place" are etched into the National Anthem.
