The Division Of Health hereby notifies the public that the fourth (4th) positive case of COVID-19, was recorded in Tobago. The individual had a travel history and according to the Division's protocols, the person was quarantined and monitored twice daily. The individual is currently isolated and being closely monitored. More in this report from Elizabeth Williams.
Additional COVID - 19 Positive From Tobago
Elizabeth Williams
