Final parliamentary approval has been attained for the three-billion-dollar supplemental appropriation to the budget, after Senate passed the Mid-year Finance Appropriation Bill last night. Among the appropriations are 8 million dollars for the CPO's office, and over 26 million for the Office of the Prime Minister for child care and protection. Rynessa Cutting reports.
ADDITIONAL 8 MIILION FOR CPO's OFFICE
Rynessa Cutting
