ACTIVIST ON DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

The State and Social Scientists must work together in order to deal with the ongoing issue of domestic violence. One activist is also calling for the Ministry of Education to get involved.
Special needs child ,14-year-old Faith Melville of Bon Accord Tobago and her mother, Vera Melville were all smiles today, as Faith received a new wheelchair to replace a smaller one she outgrew.
The Prime Minister said on Thursday that he has no evidence to support any calls from the Opposition United National Congress to take action against one of his Cabinet members because of the contents of a Special Branch report.
Stressing that he is not defending anyone, the Prime Minister said he can only act if there is evidence to do so, not on intelligence gathered, based on observations.
The Executive Vice-President of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union with responsibility for TTEC says several calls for a meeting with the line Minster have fallen on deaf ears.
Reesa Ramlogan Jodha warns that the union is running out of patience. She was a guest on Morning Edition.
Is there a crime crisis in central Trinidad?
If you ask some residents, they'll tell you yes. Police have confirmed an increase in serious crime from last year to this year, but highlight certain factors for those statistics.
PNM Tobago Council Political leader Ancil Dennis has labelled as lies, the utterances of Community Development Secretary Pastor Terance Baynes on the restructuring of CEPEP, revealed at Wednesday's weekly media briefing in Tobago.