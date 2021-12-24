ACP On Vaccinations

Assistant Commissioner of Police Tobago William Nurse is supporting the Prime Minister's Safe Zone policy for the public sector...which calls for public officers to be vaccinated by mid-January, or face being sent home without pay. This as a low number of police officers in Tobago are vaccinated. Elizabeth Williams spoke with officer Nurse and has this report.

