Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob.. is condemning the murder of SRP Lashley.., and tells TV6's Elizabeth Williams.. that no effort would be spared.. in finding those responsible for the young man's death.

ACP JACOB CONDEMNS MURDER

EDUCATION KEY IN CRIME FIGHT SAYS POS MAYOR

The Mayor of the nation's capital city says the police are working and it is not for him to assess their performance.

This,. as he called on the entire society to work together on getting rid of any perception that crime is an opportunity.

PM SAYS ENOUGH IS ENOUGH WITH W.I. CRICKET

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has fully recovered from his third bout of COVID ...and appears to be in a fighting mood.

Fresh from teeing off.. at the Moka golf course.. with cricketing great Sir Vivian Richards.., Dr Rowley is 'not making sport' about the future of West Indies cricket.