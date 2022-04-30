The Acting Police Commissioner is calling on "all right-thinking persons" in this country to join together with the police and work towards moving out the evil from our land. He was commenting on the two latest homicides that occurred today. It's a story you will only see tonight on the TV6 News. Juhel Browne reports.

