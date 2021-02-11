The name "Aboud" is synonymous with the business community in Trinidad and Tobago, so it was no surprise that President of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association, Gregory Aboud, was present at the unveiling of a pair of symbolic lions at the foot of Chinatown on Tuesday. The erection of the statues are just part of an ongoing project to transform Charlotte Street into Chinatown, and cement the relationship between the two countries. But while many were expressing gratitude to China for its continued investment, the DOMA President appeared to have some reservations. Rynessa Cutting reports.
Aboud Concerned About China's Involvement In T&T
Rynessa Cutting
