Movement for Social Justice leader, David Abdulah is seeking to set the record straight concerning the renewing of the DESALCOTT contract under the People's Partnership. He says he had absolutely no involvement in that, and he's accusing the Public Utilities Minister of trying to evade the questions on WASA's transformation.
Abdulah: I Was Not In PP With DESAL Contract
Alicia Boucher
