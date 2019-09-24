The recipient of this year’s Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Hollis Liverpool also known by his sobriquet The Mighty Chalkdust is calling today a victory for Calypso. Dr. Liverpool received the nation's highest award at this evening's ceremony now held on Republic Day. We sat down with the man of the moment today at his Diego Martin home for this report.
