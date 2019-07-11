Have you ever heard of capoeira ?

It's a sport, with a different flavour, with martial arts involved in it.

We visited a capoeira class in east Trinidad to learn more about it.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Follow Up on Escapees

Follow Up on Escapees

The manhunt continues, for 10 detainees, who escaped from the Immigration Detention Centre on Wednesday.

Ahye’s Domestic Case

Ahye’s Domestic Case

Come July 26th Michelle Lee Ahye is expected to return to T&T to take part in the NAAA Open Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.