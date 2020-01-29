Violence against children is on the rise. That's according to the Police Service, which is expressing concern and caution in relation to the treatment of minors. Police say several arrests have been made and charges laid for the year so far. Alicia Boucher has the details from the Police Media Briefing.
A Rise in Violence Against Children
Alicia Boucher
