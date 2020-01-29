Violence against children is on the rise. That's according to the Police Service, which is expressing concern and caution in relation to the treatment of minors. Police say several arrests have been made and charges laid for the year so far. Alicia Boucher has the details from the Police Media Briefing.

The World Health Organization will meet on Thursday to consider declaring the Coronavirus A Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Close to a month after Yara Trinidad Ltd. Shut-down its ammonia plant operations, retrenched workers returned to the Pt Lisas Industrial Estate in protest.