Amidst government talks of lowering the Food Import Bill, stakeholders in the agricultural sector expect it to rise in the coming years. The reason? A generational gap in the farming community. But there may be a way to stay on track and push forward. Alicia Boucher has more details from the Joint Select Committee on Land and Physical Infrastructure.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PM vs BBC Round 2

PM vs BBC Round 2

The prime Minister isn't letting up on his attacks on the BBC after their story on the Venezuelan Migration and registration process.

Industrial Court Facing Difficulties

Industrial Court Facing Difficulties

The presentation of the national budget is now less than three weeks away and stakeholders have already begun making their requests, some subtly and others not so much.